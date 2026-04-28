Hyster-Yale (HY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.90) per share and revenue of $878.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.86). Hyster-Yale had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $923.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.43 million. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hyster-Yale Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE HY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Hyster-Yale has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Hyster-Yale's dividend payout ratio is presently -42.35%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,013 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 19.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HY shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyster-Yale from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale

About Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company's product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

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