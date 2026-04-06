Free Trial
→ The Smart Phone Predictor Strikes Again! (From Eagle Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
i-80 Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 66% to 23,267,795 shares during mid-day, while the stock traded around $1.645 (previous close $1.66).
  • Technical and financial metrics show a 50‑day MA of $1.74 vs a 200‑day MA of $1.40, a market cap of $1.42 billion and a negative P/E (−4.62), alongside low liquidity ratios (current 0.33, quick 0.22).
  • Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company after modest Q4 purchases by several funds; i-80 Gold focuses on Nevada precious‑metal assets with the Ruby Hill complex as its flagship.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,267,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session's volume of 14,004,230 shares.The stock last traded at $1.6450 and had previously closed at $1.66.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company's stock.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in i-80 Gold Right Now?

Before you consider i-80 Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and i-80 Gold wasn't on the list.

While i-80 Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines