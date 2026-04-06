i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,267,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session's volume of 14,004,230 shares.The stock last traded at $1.6450 and had previously closed at $1.66.

Get i-80 Gold alerts: Sign Up

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company's stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider i-80 Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and i-80 Gold wasn't on the list.

While i-80 Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here