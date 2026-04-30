i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $57.5120 million for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.39 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at i3 Verticals

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $142,214.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,937.50. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,277 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded i3 Verticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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