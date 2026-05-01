Ian Barkshire Purchases 15,700 Shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO - Get Free Report) insider Ian Barkshire acquired 15,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £75,517.

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Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 482.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 439.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 685. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 533.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 584.29.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 32.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 620 to GBX 570 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 680.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers. The Structures segment provides civil and defence air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures; and electrical distribution systems and components to airframe original equipment manufacturers.

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