Ibstock (LON:IBST) Insider Acquires £21,600 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) insider Martin Payne purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £21,600.

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Ibstock Stock Performance

IBST opened at GBX 107.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.10 million, a PE ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. Ibstock plc has a twelve month low of GBX 97 and a twelve month high of GBX 200.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Ibstock (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 140.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ibstock

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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