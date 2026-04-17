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Ibstock (LON:IBST) Insider Acquires £21,600 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Ibstock logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Director Martin Payne bought 20,000 Ibstock shares on April 17 at GBX 108 each, a £21,600 transaction indicating an insider buy.
  • Ibstock trades around GBX 107.65 with a market cap of £425.1m, a high PE of 134.56, low net margin (0.83%) and ROE (0.79%), and a 12‑month range of GBX 97–200.50.
  • Analysts have cut price targets (Jefferies, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg), with two Buy and two Hold ratings giving a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average target of GBX 140, above the current price.
  • Interested in Ibstock? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) insider Martin Payne purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £21,600.

Ibstock Stock Performance

IBST opened at GBX 107.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.10 million, a PE ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. Ibstock plc has a twelve month low of GBX 97 and a twelve month high of GBX 200.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Ibstock (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 140.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ibstock

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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