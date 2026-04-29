Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $2.3326 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.17). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion.

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Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.0%

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Icahn Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Caz Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the second quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 11,254 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icahn Enterprises currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on IEP

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P. NASDAQ: IEP is a diversified holding company based in New York City. Controlled by veteran investor Carl C. Icahn, the partnership makes strategic investments and owns wholly or partially controlled subsidiaries across a broad range of industries. With a flexible capital structure, Icahn Enterprises seeks to generate long-term value through active ownership, asset optimization and operational improvements.

The company reports its activities through five principal business segments.

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