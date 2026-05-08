ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get ICF International alerts: Sign Up

ICF International Trading Up 0.4%

ICF International stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICF International has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). ICF International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ICF International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ICF International wasn't on the list.

While ICF International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here