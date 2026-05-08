ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Down 8.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $68.02 and last traded at $67.87. 194,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 276,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS.

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ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ICF International's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Trending Headlines about ICF International

Here are the key news stories impacting ICF International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

Insider Activity

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl bought 1,100 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $81,730.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,602,948.20. This trade represents a 5.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 464,584 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 259,581 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 328,181 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,902 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

ICF International Stock Down 8.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

About ICF International

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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