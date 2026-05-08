ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports.

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ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,384 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,196.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,611.42. The firm has a market cap of £847.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,362.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,462.21.

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX (3.55) earnings per share for the quarter. ICG Enterprise Trust had a net margin of 69.87% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of GBX 231 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ICG Enterprise Trust will post 1077.9999779 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICG Enterprise Trust

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Adiba Ighodaro purchased 169 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,371 per share, for a total transaction of £2,316.99. Also, insider Alastair Bruce bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,302 per share, with a total value of £13,020. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

Further Reading

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