ICG Enterprise Trust Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

ICG Enterprise Trust LON: ICGT reported results for the 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2026, highlighting a year of continued operating performance across portfolio companies, strong realizations, and ongoing capital returns through dividends and share buybacks.

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Portfolio positioning and strategy

Opening the presentation, Martin Li, Shareholder Relations, described the trust’s focus on “mature, profitable private companies across North America and Europe,” adding that the portfolio remained diversified and backed by what he called a strong balance sheet. Li said the trust realized assets above carrying value and returned capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, reiterated that the trust seeks “private equity returns while managing risk” by focusing on “mature buyouts” and “profitable cash-generative companies,” avoiding venture capital and growth investing. He said the trust primarily invests in developed markets—North America and Europe—and focuses on mid-market companies, typically with enterprise values of “GBP 250 million–GBP 2 billion.”

Gardey also pointed to several refinements to the shareholder proposition over recent years, including a “50/50 target split between North America and Europe” announced in 2023 and an increased focus on secondary and direct investments. He said a dedicated team focused on the portfolio has delivered an “11.8% annualized portfolio return on a local currency basis over the last 5 years.”

Full-year performance and currency impact

Gardey said the portfolio returned 4.8% on a local currency basis over the year. However, he noted that sterling strengthened sharply against the U.S. dollar, creating a “3.6% foreign currency headwind,” which contributed to a one-year NAV per share total return of 0.5%.

Over longer periods, Gardey said the trust has produced double-digit returns, citing five-year NAV per share total return of 10% annualized and share price total return of 13% annualized. He also said actions taken on capital allocation and communication helped support a “17.3 share price total return” over the 12 months to Jan. 31, 2026.

On shareholder returns, Gardey said the board’s progressive dividend policy resulted in total dividends for fiscal 2026 of “GBP 0.39 per share,” representing the “13th consecutive year of ordinary dividend per share increase” and an 8% increase on last year. He added that the trust bought back 3% of the share count during the year and more than 9% since launching a long-term buyback program in 2022.

Overall, the trust returned GBP 51 million during the financial year, with GBP 28 million of that via share buybacks. Gardey said the trust ended the period with “low net debt of 2.5% of portfolio value,” supporting continued deployment and vintage diversification.

Underlying company performance, valuations, and market volatility

Gardey said underlying portfolio company fundamentals remained robust, with the portfolio delivering 13% earnings growth over the last 12 months. He compared ICG Enterprise Trust’s portfolio EBITDA growth to both a proprietary private-company dataset and the FTSE All-Share, stating that the trust’s portfolio EBITDA growth has averaged 15% per year versus 6% for the FTSE All-Share.

During Q&A, management addressed questions about how strong operating metrics translate into NAV growth. Colm (speaking as Operator) said there can be short-term “disconnects between the EBITDA growth and then how it feeds through to the portfolio,” citing distortions such as new investments not being marked up initially, differences in investment structures, and currency impacts. Gardey added that in periods of high market volatility, managers can become more conservative in valuation marks, contributing to flatter NAV movements despite strong earnings.

Management also discussed recent volatility in listed software valuations and potential read-through to private markets. Gardey said software can be attractive due to high margins and recurring revenue, but valuations have often been high, and the emergence of AI is “challenging software company valuations” for businesses without deep domain expertise. He said the trust has been disciplined and that software represents 12% of the portfolio—“meaningfully below the private market average”—with holdings tilted toward “mission-critical software” such as accounting, payroll, compliance, and security.

Gardey said the trust stress-tested investments for lower exit multiples and noted that the average multiple of software holdings at year-end was “21.6x versus 27x for the S&P 500 software industry index.” In Q&A, Colm said the 12% is based on GICS classifications and includes companies such as “Visma, Precisely, DigiCert, Ping, Archer.” He added that some software-classified holdings, such as Ping in cybersecurity, have different public market dynamics than “horizontal software companies.”

Investment activity: commitments, new investments, and exits

Colm reviewed fiscal 2026 activity across the investment cycle. The trust made “GBP 201 million worth of new fund commitments,” primarily with established managers including “New Mountain, THL, and Advent,” and also referenced Integram as a relatively new addition. New investments totaled “GBP 194 million,” which Colm said was slightly above last year but below the five-year average due to selectivity.

As an example of new investment activity, Colm highlighted Global Market Foods, a Chicago-based importer and distributor of international foods. He said the trust co-invested $15 million alongside Audax and described the company as having grown through multiple downturns, with expansion levers including M&A in a fragmented market as well as geographic and product expansion.

On portfolio-wide metrics, Colm said companies delivered 10% annual revenue growth and 13% annual EBITDA growth, while valuation multiples rose modestly to “15.7 times LTM EBITDA.” He said management was comfortable with that given the portfolio’s quality, sector diversification, and defensive characteristics.

Exits and realizations were a major theme. Colm said realizations totaled “GBP 382 million” and characterized the year as strong. While he said the global buyout realization rate remained subdued at around 14%, he said ICG Enterprise Trust’s realization rate was 25%. He added that liquidity was generated from nine of the top 20 companies during the year, with exit breadth including Minimax, Fire Protection Services, Froneri, Icecream, Datasite, and PSB Academy.

Balance sheet, liquidity, and outlook

Management emphasized liquidity and balance sheet discipline. Colm said that as of Jan. 31, 2026, the trust had “GBP 227 million of available liquidity,” net debt of “GBP 33 million” against a “GBP 1.4 billion portfolio,” and an overcommitment ratio of 32%. He said this left the trust with one of the lowest gearing ratios in its peer group and provided flexibility to invest through the cycle while supporting buybacks and dividends.

In Q&A, Gardey said hedging foreign exchange exposure in private equity is “very difficult and extremely expensive” due to uncertainty around exit timing. He described private equity as a “long-term natural hedge” and said the trust does not want to make a currency bet. Colm added that many underlying companies have international revenue bases, making precise currency exposure complex even with known exit timing.

Looking ahead, Colm said priorities include maintaining a “high bar for new investments,” continuing active management, and aiming over time to rebuild concentration after several larger positions were exited. He also cited uncertainties including how software valuation volatility may feed through to private markets, the impact of Middle East conflict on inflation and interest rates, and how transaction activity may adjust.

On realizations, Gardey attributed fiscal 2026’s strength to portfolio quality and the mid-market focus, arguing these companies can attract buyers even in difficult markets due to multiple exit routes. Asked about fiscal 2027, he said the trust had “a very good start” and “good visibility” toward getting close to last year’s level, while cautioning it was too early to be confident about matching the prior year. Colm referenced early-year realizations including Curium and Yudo and said deal announcements have continued despite volatility.

Management also discussed the trust’s history of exiting above carrying value. Colm said that over the last 12 months the trust saw 49 full exits at a 3x multiple of cost and an 11% uplift to previous carrying value. Li later clarified the uplift calculation as proceeds of GBP 196 million versus a prior carrying value of GBP 176 million. Colm said uplifts have been a long-standing pattern over more than a decade, though they can vary by exit type, noting continuation vehicle transactions are typically closer to carrying value.

About ICG Enterprise Trust LON: ICGT

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

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