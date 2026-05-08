Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.08 and last traded at $73.1450, with a volume of 124796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 19,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $987,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,685.35. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,451,735.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,531.52. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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