ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from ICL Group's conference call:

ICL reported a strong first quarter with sales of $2.0 billion, up 14% year over year, while adjusted net income rose 26%, adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, and adjusted EPS improved 22%.

ICL reported a with sales of $2.0 billion, up 14% year over year, while adjusted net income rose 26%, adjusted EBITDA increased 15%, and adjusted EPS improved 22%. The company raised full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance by $100 million to a range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, citing stronger-than-expected potash and bromine pricing.

The company to a range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, citing stronger-than-expected potash and bromine pricing. Potash was a standout segment , with sales up nearly 25% and EBITDA up more than 45% as prices rose and production improved in the Dead Sea and Spain.

, with sales up nearly 25% and EBITDA up more than 45% as prices rose and production improved in the Dead Sea and Spain. Phosphate Solutions faced major cost pressure from sulfur, which more than doubled in the quarter, and management said demand could soften later in the year if pricing has to rise further.

from sulfur, which more than doubled in the quarter, and management said demand could soften later in the year if pricing has to rise further. ICL highlighted operational progress and growth investments, including the Bartek Ingredients acquisition, a new specialty fertilizer plant in India, and continued productivity improvements across its network.

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ICL Group Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 3,349,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,453. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from ICL Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. ICL Group's payout ratio is 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. Weiss Ratings upgraded ICL Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,793 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ICL Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICL beat Q1 estimates, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share versus the $0.10 consensus and revenue of $2.02 billion versus $1.92 billion expected, signaling better-than-anticipated demand and execution. ICL Group Q1 2026 earnings report and transcript

ICL beat Q1 estimates, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share versus the $0.10 consensus and revenue of $2.02 billion versus $1.92 billion expected, signaling better-than-anticipated demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported year-over-year improvement in operating performance, with consolidated sales up 14%, operating income rising to $235 million, and adjusted operating income increasing 21%, which supports the rally. ICL first-quarter 2026 results

The company also reported year-over-year improvement in operating performance, with consolidated sales up 14%, operating income rising to $235 million, and adjusted operating income increasing 21%, which supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: ICL’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0535 per share, a 15.1% increase from the prior payout, which may appeal to income-focused investors and add support to the stock. ICL Group dividend announcement

ICL’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0535 per share, a 15.1% increase from the prior payout, which may appeal to income-focused investors and add support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and related transcripts may provide more detail on margins, pricing, and demand trends, but no new major surprise was highlighted in the available headlines. ICL Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

Management’s earnings call and related transcripts may provide more detail on margins, pricing, and demand trends, but no new major surprise was highlighted in the available headlines. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note framed the stock as fully valued after the beat, suggesting some investors may worry the strong results are already priced in and could limit further upside. ICL valuation downgrade article

About ICL Group

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: ICL. The company's origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL's core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

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