Icon (ICLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Icon to post earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $1.9701 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Icon Trading Down 1.7%

ICLR opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Icon by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,756,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $684,582,000 after purchasing an additional 329,266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Icon by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icon by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Icon by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 57,190 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Icon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,279 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Icon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $222.00 price target (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icon presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Icon

Icon Company Profile

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Further Reading

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