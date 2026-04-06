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Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Idemitsu Kosan shares gapped down Monday, opening at $19.55 after a prior close of $21.0080 and last trading at $19.555 with about 1,200 shares changing hands.
  • The stock trades above its 50‑day ($18.50) and 200‑day ($15.87) moving averages and has a market cap of $11.97 billion, but shows an unusually low P/E ratio of 0.38.
  • Idemitsu Kosan is a major Japanese energy company focused on crude refining and the production of petrochemical feedstocks used in fuels, plastics and synthetic rubbers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd..

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.0080, but opened at $19.55. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $19.5550, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.38.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. is a Japanese energy company primarily engaged in the refining of crude oil and the production of petroleum products. Established in 1911 by Sazo Idemitsu, the company has grown into one of Japan’s leading refiners, supplying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene to both industrial and retail customers. Its core refining operations are supported by a network of domestic refineries that process a wide range of crude oils.

In addition to its downstream refining business, Idemitsu Kosan manufactures petrochemical feedstocks used in the production of plastics, synthetic rubbers and other chemical intermediates.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Right Now?

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