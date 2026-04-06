Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.0080, but opened at $19.55. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $19.5550, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

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Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.38.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. is a Japanese energy company primarily engaged in the refining of crude oil and the production of petroleum products. Established in 1911 by Sazo Idemitsu, the company has grown into one of Japan’s leading refiners, supplying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene to both industrial and retail customers. Its core refining operations are supported by a network of domestic refineries that process a wide range of crude oils.

In addition to its downstream refining business, Idemitsu Kosan manufactures petrochemical feedstocks used in the production of plastics, synthetic rubbers and other chemical intermediates.

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