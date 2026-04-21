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Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Stock Price Down 12.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Stock down 12.7% — Idemitsu Kosan (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) fell to $18.07 on Tuesday from a prior close of $20.70, with just 465 shares traded, an 88% drop versus average volume.
  • Valuation and technicals — The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 0.38; its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages are $19.10 and $16.36, respectively.
  • Business profile — Idemitsu is a major Japanese refin er and petrochemical producer supplying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for plastics and synthetic rubbers.
  • Interested in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY - Get Free Report) traded down 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. is a Japanese energy company primarily engaged in the refining of crude oil and the production of petroleum products. Established in 1911 by Sazo Idemitsu, the company has grown into one of Japan’s leading refiners, supplying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene to both industrial and retail customers. Its core refining operations are supported by a network of domestic refineries that process a wide range of crude oils.

In addition to its downstream refining business, Idemitsu Kosan manufactures petrochemical feedstocks used in the production of plastics, synthetic rubbers and other chemical intermediates.

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