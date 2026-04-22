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IDOX (LON:IDOX) Insider Anoop Kang Sells 1,458,699 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IDOX logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Insider Anoop Kang sold 1,458,699 shares of IDOX on April 22 at an average price of GBX 71, generating proceeds of £1,035,676.29.
  • IDOX is trading near its 1‑year high (GBX 72) with a market cap of £327.05M and a high valuation (P/E 53.41); recent quarterly EPS was GBX 2.74 with a net margin of 6.86% and 50/200‑day SMAs around GBX 70.6/68.5.
  • Interested in IDOX? Here are five stocks we like better.

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) insider Anoop Kang sold 1,458,699 shares of IDOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total transaction of £1,035,676.29.

IDOX Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 71.58 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IDOX plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52 and a 1 year high of GBX 72.

IDOX (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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