IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 235,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session's volume of 96,610 shares.The stock last traded at $18.64 and had previously closed at $18.38.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of IHI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IHI currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on IHICY

IHI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation OTCMKTS: IHICY is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima‑Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI's principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

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