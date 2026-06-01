Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $35,088,591.96 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) Director Keith Meister sold 214,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $35,088,591.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,065,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,232,056.52. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Illumina Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.40. 2,190,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $165.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s upside potential and valuation. Benzinga article

Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s upside potential and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Integrated DNA Technologies said its oncology research workflows are now optimized on Illumina software, which could support broader adoption of Illumina’s ecosystem and strengthen its positioning in cancer research tools. Business Wire article

Integrated DNA Technologies said its oncology research workflows are now optimized on Illumina software, which could support broader adoption of Illumina’s ecosystem and strengthen its positioning in cancer research tools. Neutral Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Scott D. Ericksen sold a small number of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, it adds to recent insider selling activity. SEC filing

Chief accounting officer Scott D. Ericksen sold a small number of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, it adds to recent insider selling activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Keith A. Meister sold a very large block of Illumina shares in multiple transactions around May 28-June 1, reducing his stake materially. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even when they do not necessarily reflect operational weakness. SEC filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.38.

View Our Latest Report on Illumina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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