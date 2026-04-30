Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

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Illumina Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.74. 2,412,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,017. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Weiss Ratings cut Illumina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Illumina reported non‑GAAP EPS of $1.15 vs. $1.06 consensus, revenue of $1.09B (+4.8% y/y) and healthy margins/ROE; beat supports near‑term upside. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Illumina reported non‑GAAP EPS of $1.15 vs. $1.06 consensus, revenue of $1.09B (+4.8% y/y) and healthy margins/ROE; beat supports near‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.150–$5.300 (vs. consensus ~5.12), while revenue guidance of roughly $4.5B–$4.6B was broadly in line — the upside to EPS helped reassure investors on multi‑year profitability.

FY‑2026 EPS guidance was raised to $5.150–$5.300 (vs. consensus ~5.12), while revenue guidance of roughly $4.5B–$4.6B was broadly in line — the upside to EPS helped reassure investors on multi‑year profitability. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized an additional $1.5B share‑repurchase program (announced Apr. 28) — buyback authorization is a direct capital‑return catalyst and reduces share count over time. Read More.

Board authorized an additional $1.5B share‑repurchase program (announced Apr. 28) — buyback authorization is a direct capital‑return catalyst and reduces share count over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap progress: DRAGEN v4.5 upgrade adds ML‑driven variant calling and multiomic features that strengthen Illumina’s software/service positioning in precision medicine — supports downstream recurring revenue. Read More.

Product roadmap progress: DRAGEN v4.5 upgrade adds ML‑driven variant calling and multiomic features that strengthen Illumina’s software/service positioning in precision medicine — supports downstream recurring revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/analyst comparison pieces highlight Illumina as a compelling precision‑oncology play versus peers (e.g., Tempus), which may attract relative‑value flows but does not change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Industry/analyst comparison pieces highlight Illumina as a compelling precision‑oncology play versus peers (e.g., Tempus), which may attract relative‑value flows but does not change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance is a modest beat on EPS but revenue guidance was essentially in line — the lack of a bigger top‑line acceleration or long‑term revenue re‑rating could limit upside from current levels.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,605 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,655 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,943 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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