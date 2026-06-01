Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the life sciences company's stock. Guggenheim's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company's current price.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.38.

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Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $162.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09. Illumina has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 104,393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $15,172,478.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,500,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $508,696,976.32. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 330,160 shares of company stock valued at $48,028,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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