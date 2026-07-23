IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from IMAX's conference call:

IMAX said Q2 results beat consensus across key metrics, with revenue up 12% to $103 million , adjusted EPS up 65% to $0.43 , and adjusted EBITDA of $48 million at a 46.6% margin.

IMAX said Q2 results beat consensus across key metrics, with , , and at a 46.6% margin. The Odyssey is driving extraordinary early box office performance, including a $52 million global opening , 75% domestic occupancy, and record weekday holds, which management says could make 2026 box office a record year for IMAX.

is driving extraordinary early box office performance, including a , 75% domestic occupancy, and record weekday holds, which management says could make 2026 box office a record year for IMAX. Management highlighted a strong content pipeline for the back half of 2026 and into 2027, led by Dune: Part Three , Spider-Man: Brand New Day , and several other Filmed for IMAX and IMAX 70mm titles that could extend momentum.

Management highlighted a strong content pipeline for the back half of 2026 and into 2027, led by , , and several other Filmed for IMAX and IMAX 70mm titles that could extend momentum. Exhibitor demand remains strong, with 38 system installations in Q2 and 36 system signings , while year-to-date signings reached 62, supporting continued global network expansion.

Exhibitor demand remains strong, with in Q2 and , while year-to-date signings reached 62, supporting continued global network expansion. IMAX is also pushing newer growth initiatives such as merchandising and an in-vehicle entertainment partnership in China, which management views as untapped opportunities but still early-stage.

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IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. 2,472,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.37. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IMAX from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IMAX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $333,842.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,557,524.66. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 20.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 47.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,714 shares of the company's stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of IMAX by 84.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,081 shares of the company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company's stock.

More IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IMAX beat second-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $0.43 versus the $0.28 consensus and revenue of $102.84 million versus $94.69 million expected. The company also posted 12.2% year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing momentum in its core business. Article Title

IMAX beat second-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $0.43 versus the $0.28 consensus and revenue of $102.84 million versus $94.69 million expected. The company also posted 12.2% year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing momentum in its core business. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted The Odyssey as a potentially “transformational” event for IMAX, with the film’s debut already generating unusually strong IMAX ticket sales and broad media attention around the company’s 70mm and premium-large-format exposure. Article Title

Management highlighted The Odyssey as a potentially “transformational” event for IMAX, with the film’s debut already generating unusually strong IMAX ticket sales and broad media attention around the company’s 70mm and premium-large-format exposure. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, with call volume jumping well above normal levels. That kind of activity often signals bullish sentiment around a stock’s near-term outlook.

Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, with call volume jumping well above normal levels. That kind of activity often signals bullish sentiment around a stock’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on the record-breaking opening weekend for The Odyssey, including strong IMAX ticket participation and premium-screen demand. These stories are supportive for the brand, but they are more indirect than the earnings results in terms of immediate stock impact.

Several articles focused on the record-breaking opening weekend for The Odyssey, including strong IMAX ticket participation and premium-screen demand. These stories are supportive for the brand, but they are more indirect than the earnings results in terms of immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “Buy” rating, which adds a favorable analyst backdrop, though it is not as market-moving as the quarterly beat.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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