IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $44.5540, with a volume of 171194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. IMAX had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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IMAX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut IMAX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $333,842.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,002 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,524.66. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company's stock worth $142,960,000 after buying an additional 1,230,267 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in IMAX by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,346,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 723,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,026,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company's stock.

IMAX Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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