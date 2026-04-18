Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immatics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059,551 shares of the company's stock worth $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,636 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immatics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,433,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,050,000 after buying an additional 2,617,737 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immatics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,459,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,322,000 after buying an additional 2,075,987 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 12,094,094 shares of the company's stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 1,925,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Immatics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the company's stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 1,207,705 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.34. Immatics has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 411.90%. Analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V. NASDAQ: IMTX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient's immune system. Immatics' approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics' technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

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