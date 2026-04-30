Immunic (IMUX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunic Stock Down 6.7%

IMUX opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Immunic has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Immunic and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.43.

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About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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