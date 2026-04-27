Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price Up 14.1% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.8385 and last traded at $10.04. 140,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 337,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.8010.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital lowered Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.50 price target on shares of Immunic and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,337,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,888,829 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 486,468 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company's stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

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