ImmunityBio's (IBRX) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital's price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.66% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.40.

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ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 6,779,241 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,624,230. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $12.43.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio announced commercial availability of ANKTIVA® in Saudi Arabia for approved bladder and lung cancer indications — initial patients identified, expanding the drug’s market footprint in MENA and supporting near‑term revenue potential. Business Wire: ANKTIVA now available in Saudi Arabia

ImmunityBio announced commercial availability of ANKTIVA® in Saudi Arabia for approved bladder and lung cancer indications — initial patients identified, expanding the drug’s market footprint in MENA and supporting near‑term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights bullish commentary from the company founder about a possible Anktiva breast‑cancer immune signal, which has helped support recent buying interest and has been cited as a reason for a short‑term rally in the stock. MSN: Founder flags bull case for Anktiva

Media coverage highlights bullish commentary from the company founder about a possible Anktiva breast‑cancer immune signal, which has helped support recent buying interest and has been cited as a reason for a short‑term rally in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms point to an FDA warning letter about misleading efficacy claims by the company’s executive chairman — this regulatory concern is central to the class‑action allegations and is a major catalyst for investor worry. GlobeNewswire: Hagens Berman investor deadline / FDA warning letter

Hagens Berman and other firms point to an FDA warning letter about misleading efficacy claims by the company’s executive chairman — this regulatory concern is central to the class‑action allegations and is a major catalyst for investor worry. Negative Sentiment: Schall Law Firm reminds investors of a pending securities‑fraud lawsuit covering purchases between Jan. 19–Mar. 24, 2026 and solicits lead plaintiff interest — another legal notice that increases litigation risk and potential distraction for management. GlobeNewswire: Schall Law Firm notice

Schall Law Firm reminds investors of a pending securities‑fraud lawsuit covering purchases between Jan. 19–Mar. 24, 2026 and solicits lead plaintiff interest — another legal notice that increases litigation risk and potential distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiff firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Robbins, Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Lowey Dannenberg, etc.) have filed or announced investigations and are advertising the May 26, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — the volume of suits/solicitations amplifies legal and reputational risk. Representative notices: Bernstein Liebhard. Newsfile: Bernstein Liebhard deadline alert

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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