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Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Impax Asset Management Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Impax Asset Management crossed below its 200‑day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 155.46), trading as low as GBX 98 and last at GBX 105.80 on volume of 688,514 shares.
  • Analysts remain bullish: Berenberg reissued a Buy rating with a GBX 300 target, and the consensus rating is Buy with an average target of GBX 262.50.
  • Key fundamentals show a market cap of £128.14m, a low P/E of 6.70 and strong liquidity (current ratio 3.30), but a high debt‑to‑equity ratio of 4.99, signaling mixed valuation and leverage considerations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Impax Asset Management Group.

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.46 and traded as low as GBX 98. Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 105.80, with a volume of 688,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Impax Asset Management Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 262.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPX

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.

About Impax Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally. We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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