Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 292,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session's volume of 119,475 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $37.78.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Imperial Tobacco Group Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company's core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

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