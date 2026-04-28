Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.41, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Incyte's conference call:

Incyte reported strong Q1 2026 results with total revenue of $1.27 billion (+21% y/y) and net sales of $1.10 billion (+20% y/y), and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 net sales guidance of $4.77–$4.94 billion .

(+21% y/y) and net sales of (+20% y/y), and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 net sales guidance of . Commercial momentum across the portfolio — Jakafi sales were $758M (+7% y/y) while core ex‑Jakafi sales grew 63% y/y (Opzelura $143M); management expects four near‑term launches (Jakafi XR, Opzelura in Europe, Monjuvi 1L DLBCL, and povorcitinib in HS) to further drive growth.

(+7% y/y) while core ex‑Jakafi sales grew 63% y/y (Opzelura $143M); management expects four near‑term launches (Jakafi XR, Opzelura in Europe, Monjuvi 1L DLBCL, and povorcitinib in HS) to further drive growth. Key regulatory and clinical milestones achieved — the FDA accepted the NDA for povorcitinib in moderate‑to‑severe HS, Incyte reported positive phase III vitiligo results supporting a planned 1H‑2027 filing, and Monjuvi first‑line DLBCL global submissions are expected in H1 with approval/launch anticipated in early 2027.

Pipeline advanced with high‑impact programs — INCA033989 (mutant CALR antibody) had a positive EOP meeting and a phase III ET start is on track mid‑year with MF studies planned, and KRAS G12D INCB161734 initiated a phase III 1L PDAC trial, but these programs remain subject to clinical and regulatory risk.

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Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.25. 693,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,139. Incyte has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $112.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Incyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,692 shares in the company, valued at $25,349,778. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 369.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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