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Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Incyte logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Incyte beat expectations with $1.81 EPS (vs. $1.40 est.) and $1.27 billion in revenue (+20.9% y/y), and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 net sales guidance of $4.77–$4.94 billion.
  • Commercial momentum is strong: Jakafi sales were $758M (+7% y/y) while core ex‑Jakafi sales rose 63% y/y (Opzelura $143M), and management expects four near‑term launches to further drive growth.
  • Key regulatory and clinical milestones include FDA acceptance of the NDA for povorcitinib in HS, positive phase III vitiligo results supporting a planned 1H‑2027 filing, and expected Monjuvi 1L DLBCL global submissions in H1 with approval/launch anticipated in early 2027, though pipeline programs remain subject to clinical and regulatory risk.
  • Interested in Incyte? Here are five stocks we like better.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.41, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Incyte's conference call:

  • Incyte reported strong Q1 2026 results with total revenue of $1.27 billion (+21% y/y) and net sales of $1.10 billion (+20% y/y), and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 net sales guidance of $4.77–$4.94 billion.
  • Commercial momentum across the portfolio — Jakafi sales were $758M (+7% y/y) while core ex‑Jakafi sales grew 63% y/y (Opzelura $143M); management expects four near‑term launches (Jakafi XR, Opzelura in Europe, Monjuvi 1L DLBCL, and povorcitinib in HS) to further drive growth.
  • Key regulatory and clinical milestones achieved — the FDA accepted the NDA for povorcitinib in moderate‑to‑severe HS, Incyte reported positive phase III vitiligo results supporting a planned 1H‑2027 filing, and Monjuvi first‑line DLBCL global submissions are expected in H1 with approval/launch anticipated in early 2027.
  • Pipeline advanced with high‑impact programs — INCA033989 (mutant CALR antibody) had a positive EOP meeting and a phase III ET start is on track mid‑year with MF studies planned, and KRAS G12D INCB161734 initiated a phase III 1L PDAC trial, but these programs remain subject to clinical and regulatory risk.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.25. 693,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,139. Incyte has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $112.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Incyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,692 shares in the company, valued at $25,349,778. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 369.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Earnings History for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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