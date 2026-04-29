Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 2,154,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,190. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 152,586 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company's stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

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