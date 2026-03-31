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India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
India Capital Growth logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • India Capital Growth hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 134.50 and last at GBX 138 on volume of 375,885 shares, and is trading well below its 50‑day (GBX 152.05) and 200‑day (GBX 164.87) moving averages.
  • Quarterly results showed a loss of GBX 23.23 per share with a negative net margin (-44.95%), negative ROE (-4.96%) and a negative P/E (-13.86), signaling profitability pressure.
  • The fund seeks long‑term capital appreciation by investing mainly in Indian mid‑ and small‑cap companies and does not hedge its exposure to the Indian Rupee, leaving investors exposed to currency risk.
  • Interested in India Capital Growth? Here are five stocks we like better.

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.50 and last traded at GBX 138, with a volume of 375885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.

India Capital Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 152.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.87.

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (23.23) earnings per share for the quarter. India Capital Growth had a negative net margin of 44.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fund Objective: To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company's declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While India Capital Growth currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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