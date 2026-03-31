India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.50 and last traded at GBX 138, with a volume of 375885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.

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India Capital Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 152.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.87.

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (23.23) earnings per share for the quarter. India Capital Growth had a negative net margin of 44.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

Fund Objective: To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company's declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

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