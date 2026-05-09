indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.94% and a negative net margin of 69.76%.The firm had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from indie Semiconductor's conference call:

Q1 results beat guidance with revenue of $55.5M (about $0.5M above midpoint) and a narrower non‑GAAP operating loss of $11.1M, showing sequential momentum in the core ADAS business.

with revenue of $55.5M (about $0.5M above midpoint) and a narrower non‑GAAP operating loss of $11.1M, showing sequential momentum in the core ADAS business. indie received a $25M production order for its Gen8 77 GHz 4TX/8RX radar from a tier‑1 partner supporting two OEMs, and says it has secured additional back‑end/test capacity and is advancing second‑source foundry options to support the ramp.

for its Gen8 77 GHz 4TX/8RX radar from a tier‑1 partner supporting two OEMs, and says it has secured additional back‑end/test capacity and is advancing second‑source foundry options to support the ramp. The iND880 DRAMless vision processor entered production with NIO, is positioned to reduce BOM and DRAM supply risk for customers, and management says its pipeline could generate tens of millions annually and potentially exceed radar revenue in 2026.

entered production with NIO, is positioned to reduce BOM and DRAM supply risk for customers, and management says its pipeline could generate tens of millions annually and potentially exceed radar revenue in 2026. Photonics and quantum initiatives gained traction — indie announced the world's first commercial 399 nm UV DFB laser for ytterbium cooling and broader visible DFB laser family engagement with leading quantum firms, plus FMCW LIDAR SoC wins targeting embodied AI and robotics.

for ytterbium cooling and broader visible DFB laser family engagement with leading quantum firms, plus FMCW LIDAR SoC wins targeting embodied AI and robotics. The company cautioned about ongoing geopolitical and supply‑chain pressures (logistics costs, selective capacity constraints), and while it raised $170.5M of convertible notes and expects proceeds from a pending Wuxi divestiture (~$135M), the sale remains subject to Chinese regulatory approval, creating timing and execution uncertainty.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of INDI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 5,806,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.74. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.55.

View Our Latest Report on INDI

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Naixi Wu sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,411.47. This represents a 31.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $55,075.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $892,515. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 862,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,378. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 268,590 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

indie Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting indie Semiconductor this week:

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie's product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider indie Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and indie Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While indie Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here