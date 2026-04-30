Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.64 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%.

Here are the key takeaways from Indivior's conference call:

Strong commercial momentum — Q1 total net revenue was $317M (+19% YoY) driven by SUBLOCADE net revenue of $232M (+32% YoY) , 20% dispense unit growth, record ~31,800 new patient starts, and over 500,000 U.S. patients prescribed since launch.

, 20% dispense unit growth, record ~31,800 new patient starts, and over 500,000 U.S. patients prescribed since launch. Raised full‑year outlook and margin expansion — management increased 2026 guidance with expected SUBLOCADE revenue $950–990M and Adjusted EBITDA $620–660M (midpoint $640M), targeting a ~51% EBITDA margin driven by unit acceleration and favorable mix.

and Adjusted EBITDA $620–660M (midpoint $640M), targeting a ~51% EBITDA margin driven by unit acceleration and favorable mix. Improved balance sheet and capital allocation optionality — completed a $500M convertible note refinancing (reducing interest to 0.625%), repurchased $125M of shares and has roughly $275M remaining on the buyback, while signaling pursuit of commercial‑stage M&A opportunities.

Pipeline reprioritization and setbacks — INDV‑6001 will not advance to Phase III (rights amended with Alar; Indivior retains U.S. commercial rights) and INDV‑2000 failed its Phase II primary endpoint, so both programs will be de‑emphasized internally and positioned for external business development.

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Indivior Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 6,854,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Indivior has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $39.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indivior has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Insider Activity at Indivior

In other news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley acquired 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,842.52. The trade was a 20.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Indivior in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Indivior in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Indivior by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Indivior by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,431 shares of the company's stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Indivior by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,208 shares of the company's stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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