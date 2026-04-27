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Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading 6% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Indivior logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Indivior shares rose about 6% intraday to $35.23 on Monday, with 600,479 shares trading — roughly a 73% drop from the average session volume.
  • Multiple analysts have raised targets (HC Wainwright to $48, Northland $50) and Zacks upgraded to strong-buy, leaving a consensus rating of Buy and a $39.33 average price target.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.65 expected and revenue of $358M vs. $305.6M, and a company director recently bought 940 shares, increasing his stake by 20.25%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.2320. 600,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,257,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Indivior presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INDV

Indivior Trading Up 2.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Indivior

In related news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley purchased 940 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,842.52. This represents a 20.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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