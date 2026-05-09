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Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Indra Sistemas logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Indra Sistemas shares fell below their 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, dipping as low as $29.66 versus a 200-day average of $30.12. The stock last traded at $29.9450.
  • The company’s recent fundamentals include a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, and a relatively low beta of 0.59. Its balance sheet metrics show a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, with a quick ratio of 1.46 and current ratio of 1.24.
  • Indra Sistemas reported quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion and net margin of 8.02% in its latest earnings release, along with a return on equity of 25.99%. The company operates globally in ICT and defense systems, including radar, air traffic management, and cybersecurity solutions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Indra Sistemas.

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.12 and traded as low as $29.66. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $29.9450, with a volume of 5,623 shares changing hands.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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