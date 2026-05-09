Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.12 and traded as low as $29.66. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $29.9450, with a volume of 5,623 shares changing hands.

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Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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