Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 6908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Get IDCBY alerts: Sign Up

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $316.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 24.61%.The firm had revenue of $27.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.53 billion.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is a state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Founded in 1984, ICBC has grown into one of the world's largest banking institutions by total assets, operating a diversified financial services business that serves corporate, institutional and retail clients. The bank provides deposit-taking and lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and markets services, as well as a range of payment and settlement solutions.

ICBC's product and service offerings span corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking, including corporate loans, supply‑chain and trade finance, cash management, credit and debit cards, mortgages and consumer finance, wealth-management products, custody and asset-management services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. wasn't on the list.

While Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here