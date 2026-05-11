InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential upside of 49.09% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InflaRx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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InflaRx Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.68. 62,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,823. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.42.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 29.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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