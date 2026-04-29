InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,809,027 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 2,452,174 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

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InflaRx Stock Performance

IFRX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,246. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.49.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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