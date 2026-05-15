Infleqtion Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Infleqtion NYSE: INFQ reported record first-quarter revenue and raised its 2026 sales outlook as management pointed to expanding customer activity across quantum computing, sensing, timing and software.

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The quantum technology company said first-quarter 2026 revenue was $9.5 million, up 14% from the prior year and entirely generated from quantum solutions. Chief Executive Officer Matt Kinsella said the quarter reflected “momentum” across technical progress, customer activity, government investment and broader industry interest in neutral atom quantum technology.

Infleqtion updated its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to “at least $40 million,” which Kinsella said implies accelerating revenue growth through the rest of the year. The company also reiterated its target of reaching 30 logical qubits in 2026.

Neutral atom platform remains central to strategy

Kinsella emphasized Infleqtion’s single-platform approach, saying the company uses neutral atoms across products in quantum computing, sensing and timing, tied together by software. He described the model as “one scalable quantum platform supporting multiple products and markets.”

Management said the same underlying technologies — including physics, photonics, engineering and software — support the company’s broader product portfolio, ranging from atomic clocks to quantum processors. Kinsella compared the strategy to NVIDIA’s use of GPUs across multiple markets before large language models became a major growth driver.

Kinsella said Infleqtion has deployed quantum technology “under the sea, in space, and to fly it in the air.” He cited the company’s Tiqker optical atomic clock demonstration on the Royal Navy’s Excalibur autonomous submarine, NASA’s Cold Atom Lab on the International Space Station, a recent ISS upgrade, and flight testing of quantum navigation technology with QinetiQ.

Computing roadmap targets 30 logical qubits this year

Pranav Gokhale, Infleqtion’s chief technology officer and general manager of quantum computing, said the company continues to scale toward commercially useful logical qubits through hardware and software development. He highlighted a 1,600-atom qubit array and 99.73% user-facing two-qubit gate fidelity as records supporting progress toward logical qubits.

Gokhale said Infleqtion advanced from two logical qubits in 2024 to 12 logical qubits in 2025, ahead of its previous roadmap, and remains on track for 30 logical qubits in 2026 and 100 logical qubits in 2028. He said the company expects the first commercially relevant applications to run at the 100-logical-qubit level.

Infleqtion has delivered two Sqale quantum processing units, Gokhale said: one to the U.K.’s National Quantum Computing Centre, where the company operates what management described as the U.K.’s first and only 100-qubit quantum computer, and one to a customer in Japan. The company also announced plans for a Sqale QPU delivery with at least 50 logical qubits to the IQMP hub in Illinois.

Gokhale also pointed to collaboration with NVIDIA, including integration work involving NVIDIA’s NVQLink stack and adoption of NVIDIA’s Ising AI models. In response to an analyst question from Canaccord Genuity’s Kingsley Crane, Gokhale said the models are being used to improve quantum computer calibration and decoding for logical qubits.

Software and energy applications draw customer activity

Infleqtion said its Superstaq middleware platform is designed to improve quantum system performance by compiling customer applications to underlying hardware. Gokhale noted that Superstaq supports multiple qubit modalities, including superconducting and trapped ion systems, and said that positioning contributed to Infleqtion’s selection by DARPA for the HARC program on heterogeneous architectures for quantum.

The company also cited activity in energy-related applications. Gokhale said Infleqtion won ARPA-E’s first-ever quantum computing contract in February, in collaboration with ComEd, focused on grid efficiency using the Sqale QPU. He also said ARPA-E selected Infleqtion in April as the only neutral atom performer on its QC3 program for quantum computing applications.

In addition, the Illinois IQMP Hub and the National Quantum Algorithm Center awarded a contract to the University of Chicago to support collaboration with Infleqtion, Constellation Energy and EPRI on applying quantum computing to improve nuclear reactor design efficiency and safety, according to Gokhale.

Beyond quantum-native computing, Gokhale said Infleqtion is seeing near-term potential for quantum-inspired software running on classical GPU infrastructure. The company calls the technology Contextual Machine Learning, or CML, and said it is being applied to sensor data analysis, RF sensing, data fusion and GPS-denied navigation.

Gokhale cited a U.S. Navy contract for classifying radio frequency data in crowded electromagnetic environments, a U.S. Army contract for secure AI for position, navigation and timing in GPS-denied environments, and a European Space Agency contract for sensor data anomaly detection.

Quantum sensing and timing highlighted as near-term markets

Kinsella described quantum sensing as the “first major commercial wave in quantum,” with applications in timing, position, navigation, spectrum awareness and Earth intelligence. He said GPS interference and spoofing are increasing globally and argued that quantum sensing technologies are emerging as alternatives.

The company said Tiqker, its optical atomic clock product, is its most commercially mature offering. Kinsella said Infleqtion is shipping its third-generation Tiqker Prime system and announced a partnership with Safran to integrate Tiqker with Safran’s timing and synchronization portfolio.

Infleqtion also highlighted its NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Quantum Gravity Gradiometer Pathfinder mission, or QGG, which Kinsella said is intended to deploy the world’s first quantum gravity sensor in space. He said QGG was the largest individual contributor to first-quarter revenue.

During the question-and-answer session, management discussed Quantum Spectrum, the company’s quantum RF sensing effort. Kinsella said the product area evolved from earlier work under the SqyWire name and that Infleqtion is accelerating prototypes, field trials, system hardening and productization because of increased demand. He said current monetized engagements are furthest along in national security markets, while commercial opportunities could include high-frequency trading, resource exploration, defect detection and biological applications.

Losses widened as company invests after going public

Chief Financial Officer Ilan Hart said Infleqtion’s GAAP loss from operations was $33.6 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $6.9 million in the prior-year period. He attributed most of the increase to stock-based compensation, go-public transaction expenses and higher operating expenses as the company increases investment.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $13.2 million, compared with a loss of $5.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Cash used in operations was $19 million, up from $7 million a year earlier, with Hart saying roughly $11 million of the increase was related to go-public transaction expenses.

Hart said Infleqtion ended the quarter with $569 million in cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities and no debt. The company had approximately 217 million shares outstanding at quarter-end.

Looking ahead, Hart said the company continues to expect a modest increase in cash burn from 2025 levels as it invests in research and development and go-to-market activities, partially offset by higher net interest income. Kinsella said Infleqtion enters the rest of 2026 with “strong customer momentum, a strong balance sheet, and a platform that scales across multiple markets.”

About Infleqtion NYSE: INFQ

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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