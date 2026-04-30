Information Services Group (III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $60.8560 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Information Services Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Information Services Group's payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,910 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 771,444 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Information Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,450 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Wall Street Zen raised Information Services Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on III

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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