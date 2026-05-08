Information Services Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

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Information Services Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of III opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,546 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 323.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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