Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Susquehanna

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a $11.47 target price on Infosys in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.90 price objective (down from $12.70) on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.08.

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Infosys Stock Up 3.2%

Infosys stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 3,223,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,568,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Infosys has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Infosys

Here are the key news stories impacting Infosys this week:

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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