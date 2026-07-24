Go Pro
→ Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right? (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Susquehanna

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Infosys logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Susquehanna lowered its price target on Infosys to $11 from $12 while keeping a neutral rating, implying only limited downside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain cautious, with several firms issuing Hold/Neutral-style ratings and JPMorgan cutting its target to $10.90. MarketBeat data shows an overall average rating of “Reduce” and an average target of $12.08.
  • Infosys missed Q1 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.20 on revenue of $4.99 billion versus expectations of $0.21 and $5.09 billion. Despite that, the stock rose 3.2% to $11.02 and the company highlighted improved operating margins and strong large-deal wins.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a $11.47 target price on Infosys in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.90 price objective (down from $12.70) on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Stock Up 3.2%

Infosys stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 3,223,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,568,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Infosys has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Infosys

Here are the key news stories impacting Infosys this week:

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Infosys Right Now?

Before you consider Infosys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infosys wasn't on the list.

While Infosys currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You
The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines