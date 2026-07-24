Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Susquehanna

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company's current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC set a $11.47 target price on Infosys in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.90 price objective (down from $12.70) on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Infosys
Infosys Stock Up 3.2%
Infosys stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 3,223,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,568,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Infosys has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Infosys
Here are the key news stories impacting Infosys this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Infosys said operating margin improved to 21.1% and reiterated full-year EBIT margin guidance of 20%-22%, showing some cost discipline despite softer growth. Infosys: AI Revenues at 8.2% in Q1; Resilient Operating Margin of 21.1%
- Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strong large-deal wins of $3.6 billion and robust free cash flow of $0.96 billion, which may help support sentiment over time. Infosys: AI Revenues at 8.2% in Q1; Resilient Operating Margin of 21.1%
- Neutral Sentiment: Infosys named insider Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate, which provides leadership continuity but does not offset the near-term growth concerns. India's Infosys misses quarterly revenue view, names CEO designate
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed its Neutral rating but lowered its price target to $10.90 from $12.70, signaling reduced expectations rather than a new bullish view. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Infosys reported Q1 EPS of $0.20, below estimates of $0.21, and revenue of $4.99 billion, missing the $5.09 billion consensus. Infosys earnings report
- Negative Sentiment: Management reduced FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1.5%-3.0% and cut the midpoint of topline growth expectations, reinforcing concerns about slower demand. Infosys: AI Revenues at 8.2% in Q1; Resilient Operating Margin of 21.1%
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts slashed forecasts or reiterated only Hold/Neutral views after the results, adding to the bearish tone around the stock. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Infosys After Q1 Results
About Infosys
(Get Free Report
)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Infosys, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infosys wasn't on the list.
While Infosys currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.