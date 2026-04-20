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Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Marvell Technology (MRVL), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Vertiv (VRT) as the infrastructure stocks to watch, based on highest recent dollar trading volume; infrastructure stocks are typically income-oriented and defensive but remain sensitive to interest rates and regulation.
  • Marvell is a data‑infrastructure semiconductor supplier spanning data center to network edge, and the article links to related coverage including a notable NVIDIA $2B investment in Marvell.
  • Coinbase is presented as a provider of financial infrastructure and a crypto marketplace for consumers and institutions, while Vertiv designs and services critical digital infrastructure for data centers and communication networks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Marvell Technology, Coinbase Global, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, or operate essential physical systems and services—such as utilities, transportation networks, energy pipelines, communication towers, and construction or engineering firms—often under long-term contracts or regulatory frameworks. For investors, these stocks typically provide stable, income-oriented cash flows and defensive demand, though they can be sensitive to interest rates, regulatory changes, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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