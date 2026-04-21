Ingersoll Rand (IR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1.8303 billion for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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