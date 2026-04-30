Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 37.27% from the company's previous close.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.71.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,867,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $1,193,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — IR reported $0.77 EPS on $1.85B revenue, topping consensus on both earnings and sales and delivering year‑over‑year revenue growth, which supports the upside case. Business Wire Q1 Release

Q1 beat — IR reported $0.77 EPS on $1.85B revenue, topping consensus on both earnings and sales and delivering year‑over‑year revenue growth, which supports the upside case. Positive Sentiment: Guidance reafﬁrmed — Management set FY26 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.45–$3.57 and revenue of roughly $7.8–$8.0B, keeping the outlook intact rather than lowering it; that reduces downside risk to modeled full‑year earnings. MarketBeat Guidance Summary

Guidance reafﬁrmed — Management set FY26 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.45–$3.57 and revenue of roughly $7.8–$8.0B, keeping the outlook intact rather than lowering it; that reduces downside risk to modeled full‑year earnings. Positive Sentiment: Management tone / M&A pipeline — Management flagged a robust M&A pipeline and continued investments, which investors may view as a growth lever beyond organic volumes. Business Wire Q1 Release

Management tone / M&A pipeline — Management flagged a robust M&A pipeline and continued investments, which investors may view as a growth lever beyond organic volumes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $88 (from $90) but kept an Overweight rating, and street targets remain above the current price (median ~ $97), indicating continued analyst support but slightly reduced upside. Benzinga Analyst Note

Analyst positioning — Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $88 (from $90) but kept an Overweight rating, and street targets remain above the current price (median ~ $97), indicating continued analyst support but slightly reduced upside. Neutral Sentiment: Full call and transcripts available — Investors can review the detailed Q1 earnings call transcripts to assess management commentary on demand, pricing and costs. Earnings Call Transcript

Full call and transcripts available — Investors can review the detailed Q1 earnings call transcripts to assess management commentary on demand, pricing and costs. Negative Sentiment: Softer organic demand & margin pressure — Investors focused on weaker organic orders (notably in the Industrial Technologies & Services segment) and a ~210 bps YOY margin contraction in that segment, driven by volume deleverage, tariffs and commercial investments — a key reason some sellers trimmed positions despite the headline beat. QuiverQuant Analysis

Softer organic demand & margin pressure — Investors focused on weaker organic orders (notably in the Industrial Technologies & Services segment) and a ~210 bps YOY margin contraction in that segment, driven by volume deleverage, tariffs and commercial investments — a key reason some sellers trimmed positions despite the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider & institutional selling — Reports show notable insider sales and large institutional position reductions in recent quarters, which can weigh on sentiment and supply/demand dynamics for the stock. QuiverQuant Holder Activity

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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