Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

IKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IKT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,346 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Further Reading

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