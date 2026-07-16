Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.84 and traded as high as $83.22. Innospec shares last traded at $83.02, with a volume of 142,361 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Innospec from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Innospec from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on IOSP

Innospec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Innospec had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 239.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Innospec's payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 575 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 1,159.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Innospec by 31.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Incorporated NASDAQ: IOSP is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

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