Innospec Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Innospec NASDAQ: IOSP reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, as strong performance in its Fuel Specialties segment was partially offset by disruptions tied to a January 2026 U.S. winter storm that affected operations in Performance Chemicals and, to a lesser extent, Oilfield Services. Management also discussed the potential impacts of geopolitical disruptions, including the Middle East conflict, on raw materials, customer activity, and near-term margins.

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First-quarter results reflect storm impacts and segment mix

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ian Cleminson said total revenues in the first quarter were $453.2 million, up 3% from $440.8 million a year earlier. Overall gross margin decreased 1.1 percentage points year over year to 27.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $43.7 million compared with $54.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income attributable to Innospec was $30.4 million versus $32.8 million a year ago. GAAP earnings per share were $1.22, including special items that increased earnings by $0.17 per share. On an adjusted basis, EPS was $1.05 compared with $1.42 a year earlier.

Performance Chemicals hampered by North Carolina shutdown

President and CEO Patrick Williams said Performance Chemicals results were significantly affected by the shutdown of the company’s North Carolina plants due to the winter storm. He added that the company is prioritizing repairs “in order to meet customer requirements,” while also pulling forward “multiple plant optimization projects which will drive long-term benefits.”

Cleminson reported Performance Chemicals revenue of $169.4 million, up 1% from $168.4 million. He said a 9% reduction in volume was offset by a positive 1% price/mix impact and a 9% favorable currency impact. Segment gross margin fell to 16.8% from 21.0% in the prior-year quarter, which Cleminson attributed to the storm disruption. Operating income declined 46% to $10.7 million.

On the Q&A, Williams told Seaport Research Partners analyst Mike Harrison that the issue in Performance Chemicals was not demand, describing the company’s “order pattern” as “very strong right now,” but rather the ability to manufacture and ship product following the storm. Williams said he expected “a similar, maybe a little better quarter in Q2 with a significant better increase in Q3.”

Williams said the company’s first priority was restoring production to meet customer needs, noting that it had achieved “the majority of that right now.” He described storm-related damage such as “frozen pipes” and said the company has had to replace “a lot of pipes, boilers, et cetera.” As repairs progress, he said the company is shifting toward optimization efforts including “better yields, better efficiencies, automation,” with a goal of improved reliability and performance later in the year.

Fuel Specialties posts growth; margin pressure expected in Q2

Fuel Specialties again delivered year-over-year growth, with Cleminson reporting revenue of $181.6 million, up 7% from $170.3 million. He said volume rose 10% and currency contributed 6%, while price/mix was a 9% headwind. Gross margin was 35.4%, “broadly flat” with the prior-year quarter, and operating income rose 2% to $37.8 million.

Williams attributed the segment’s strong performance to a combination of factors, including diversification into adjacent markets “outside of fuels,” citing examples such as “polyethylene plants” and “propylene.” He also pointed to “creativity within the organization and the diversification of the portfolio,” spanning products tied to marine, bunker, jet, gasoline, and diesel markets.

However, Cleminson said the company expects some near-term margin compression in Fuel Specialties due to raw material cost inflation tied to crude derivatives and the time lag in pass-through pricing. “Our expectation is that we’ll see some gross margin compression in the second quarter,” he said, adding that the company may be “chasing some of those price increases for a quarter or two.”

Cleminson also provided an outlook for the second quarter, saying that with seasonal effects and tighter margins, the company expects Fuel Specialties operating income to be “in that sort of low $32 million-$33 million” range.

Williams said the company is watching for potential “demand destruction” from higher fuel prices but noted it was not seeing that yet, adding that the segment has historically maintained a steady margin profile through cycles.

Oilfield Services sees improved year-over-year results and “net positive” opportunities

In Oilfield Services, Cleminson said first-quarter revenue was $102.2 million, flat year over year. Gross margin improved to 30.1% from 28.4% on “an improved sales mix,” and operating income increased 37% to $5.6 million. Williams said sequential results were impacted by the U.S. winter storm, but the company remained focused on incremental growth from its “recent DRA expansion” and opportunities across completions and production.

Asked by CJS Securities analyst Jon Tanwanteng about the net impact of disruptions and conflict in the Middle East, Williams said it was “definitely net positive,” citing positioning with customers in the Middle East and additional potential in markets including Argentina, Venezuela, and Mexico where heavy crude is relevant. Williams also said the company is seeing opportunities related to DRA, including activity around the East-West Pipeline.

Williams said the company’s DRA plant expansion is “pretty much going to be maxed out in Q2 and Q4,” calling it “pure opportunities.” On Mexico specifically, he said there is activity, but that “until Pemex decides how they’re going to fix paying vendors, there’s going to be that lag still.”

Balance sheet remains debt-free; dividend increased and buyback expanded

Cleminson said corporate costs were $22.3 million compared with $17.7 million a year earlier, driven by “higher legacy costs of closed operations, higher legal and compliance expenses, and additional amortization for our ERP system.” The effective tax rate was 22.8% versus 25.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Cash generated from operating activities was $17.6 million before capital expenditures of $8.6 million. Cleminson said the company repurchased 90,000 shares for $6.2 million during the quarter. As of March 31, Innospec held $289.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and had no debt.

Williams said the company’s “strong debt-free balance sheet continues to allow for significant flexibility” to pursue dividend growth, buybacks, organic investment, and M&A. He also said the board approved a 10% increase in the semiannual dividend to $0.92 per share and highlighted a newly announced $75 million share repurchase program.

On M&A, Williams told Tanwanteng the company has “tapped the brakes a little bit” until Performance Chemicals stabilizes, but added that it continues to look for opportunities. He said he hoped that if a deal emerges, it would be around the time the company sees improvements reflected in results, potentially in the second half of 2026.

Looking ahead, Williams said the company’s “short-term expectations” are for sequential operating income growth in Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services and steady performance in Fuel Specialties. He added that Innospec is monitoring the potential for raw material inflation and supply disruption as the Middle East conflict continues, while focusing on “security of supply and innovative solutions” for customers.

About Innospec NASDAQ: IOSP

Innospec Incorporated NASDAQ: IOSP is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

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