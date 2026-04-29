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Innoviva (INVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Innoviva logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Innoviva to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $101.5650 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 65.92%. On average, analysts expect Innoviva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.40. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Innoviva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,742 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company's stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

See Also

Earnings History for Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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