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Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Inpex logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Inpex shares gapped down Monday, opening at $27.20 after a $29.1250 close and last trading at $28.3750 on volume of 38,098 shares.
  • Analysts have moved toward a more cautious view—Nomura raised Inpex to a "hold" and Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded from "strong sell" to "hold," giving the stock a consensus "Hold" rating.
  • Inpex's fundamentals remain intact with a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE of 12.93, recent quarterly EPS of $0.55 on $3.19 billion revenue, and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
  • Interested in Inpex? Here are five stocks we like better.

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.1250, but opened at $27.20. Inpex shares last traded at $28.3750, with a volume of 38,098 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPXHY has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised Inpex to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Inpex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPXHY

Inpex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.53%.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company's activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX's portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company's business mix.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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